Central Oklahoma player's foot cut off in train accident

A Central Oklahoma player lost his foot in a gruesome train accident early Saturday morning.

Derek Loccident, 20, was crawling under a stopped train when the train started moving and ran over his leg.

According to police (via KFOR-TV), Loccident was able to flag down help and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

"The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support," coach Nick Bobeck said in a release. "We are here for him. It's important for his family to know that too. This isn't about him being a football player right now, it's about him being a young man that we are here for."

It's unclear why Loccident was crawling under the train. Originally police said he was walking along the tracks when the mechanical railroad switch was activated and caught his foot.

The sophomore defensive back recorded 15 tackles in the team's first two games this season.