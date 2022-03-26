Central NC under red flag warning for dangerous fire behavior. Here’s what that means.

A red flag warning for increased fire danger is in effect from the National Weather Service Raleigh for most of North Carolina.

The warning area includes Wake, Orange, Durham, Johnston and Alamance counties. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged, a statement by NWS Raleigh says. If you decide to burn, you are “advised to use extreme caution.”

Here are the details of the red flag warning, from NWS Raleigh:

Affected area : All of central NC.

Timing : Through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Impacts : In these conditions, outdoor fires could easily get out of control.

Temperatures : Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Winds : Westerly sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. Gusts mostly between 30 and 40 mph.

Relative humidity: Between 15% and 20% over the southern Piedmont and Sandhills. Between 20% and 25% elsewhere.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire behavior,” NWS Raleigh says.

**INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF THE STATE ON SATURDAY**

The combination of low fuel moisture, gusty winds & low minimum relative humidity will result in increased fire danger for most of the state on Saturday. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

More info: https://t.co/uAl36aDBjX pic.twitter.com/7fv3hALXgh — N.C. Forest Service (@ncforestservice) March 26, 2022

How to stay safe when burning fires

Spring fire season is upon us, the N.C. Forest Service wrote earlier this month. The leading cause of wildfires in our state comes from escaped embers from burning debris.

New this morning! A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of central NC through 9 PM tonight! Gusty westerly winds will combine with low relative humidity to promote dangerous fire weather conditions today . Outdoor burning is highly discouraged! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/fnnxDLiJmJ — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 26, 2022

“Be sure to consider any and all factors when choosing to burn natural vegetation in your yard, especially on dry, windy days,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler told the Forest Service. “Contact your local county ranger for tips on the safest way to burn and make sure you have a valid burn permit. You are the best defense against wildfires.”

Story continues

Here are some ways the N.C. Forest Service recommends exercising caution when burning:

Avoid flammable liquids : “Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to speed up debris burning.”

Avoid household trash : “Household trash must be hauled away to a trash or recycling station. It is illegal to burn anything other than natural vegetation.”

Watch the weather : “Keep an eye on the weather. Don’t burn on dry, windy days.”





Stay close : “Stay with your fire until it is completely out.”





Practice these tips at the barbecue: “These same tips apply to campfires and grills as well. Douse burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. Drown all embers, not just the red ones. When soaked, stir the coals and soak them again. Make sure everything is wet and that embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, mix enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire, being careful not to bury the fire. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.”





For more information and other ways to stay safe when burning outdoors, visit ncforestservice.gov.