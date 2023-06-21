Central Middlesex: Armed police swoop on major London hospital and arrest man after ‘stabbing’

The main entrance of Central Middlesex Hospital (Marten Rolls)

Armed police have rushed to a major London hospital to reports of a stabbing.

The Met Police said it had arrested a man at Central Middlesex Hospital, in Park Royal, on Wednesday afternoon in an “ongoing incident”, but could not immediately give more details.

Armed police were among those responding to the reported stabbing.

The London Ambulance Service said it had so far treated two people at the scene but said the incident was still ongoing.

“I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms,” said one of those at the hospital, Amie Ferris-Rotman.

“Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a ‘major incident’”.

Footage of the scene showed staff outside the hospital having been evacuated.

A spokesperson for London North West University Healthcare Trust, which runs the hospital, advised patients: “There’s an ongoing incident at Central Middlesex Hospital.

“Please follow any instructions given to you by the police.”

Brent MP Dawn Butler said she was “sorry to hear about the incidents in Central Middlesex Hospital,” and that “the police have acted quickly.”

The hospital is in the centre of the Park Royal business estate in north-west London.

This is a breaking news story, more follows