Central Michigan beats NAIA Lawrence Tech 91-73

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- David DiLeo made 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 25 on Friday night to help Central Michigan beat NAIA Lawrence Tech 91-73.

The Chippewas (11-2) lead by at least 18 throughout the second half and improved to 7-0 at home in their final nonconference game before opening their Mid-American Conference schedule.

Cecil Williams added 20 points and Shawn Roundtree scored 16 for Central Michigan, which closed the first half with three straight 3-pointers - the last two by DiLeo - to make it 61-36 at the break.

Lawrence Tech battled for the first 10 minutes, erasing an early eight-point deficit to take the lead at 23-22 and again at 26-25. Central Michigan then pulled away with 13 straight points.

Ty'rese Searles made 7 of 13 3-point attempts and scored 27 for the Blue Devils. Devonte Myles added 21 points and Travis Baker scored 11.

Lawrence Tech was 17 of 32 from 3-point range. Central Michigan was 15 of 43.