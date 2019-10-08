Central Michigan appealing QB David Moore's suspension for failed drug test

Central Michigan quarterback David Moore has been suspended after failing a drug test. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Central Michigan is appealing to the NCAA after quarterback David Moore tested positive for a banned substance during a recent drug test.

Moore is currently CMU’s starting quarterback. The school said it believed Moore tested positive via an over-the-counter supplement. His suspension is upheld during the appeal.

“The university partners with the NCAA to ensure its student-athletes play by the rules and exhibit the highest level of conduct. Based on the university’s review of the available evidence, the university has decided to appeal this ruling,” Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement.

Moore took over as the starter when Houston and Tennessee transfer Quinten Dormady was injured in the team’s second game of the season. Moore is 94-of-164 passing for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. He was 15-of-24 for 279 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in CMU’s win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Moore transferred to Central Michigan from Memphis.

Dormady recently returned to practice and could start on Saturday against New Mexico State.

Positive test means a loss of a year of eligibility

Per NCAA rules, athletes who test positive on a drug test are suspended for a full calendar year from the date of their positive test and lose a year of eligibility. Any athlete who fails a second drug test loses all collegiate eligibility.

The NCAA has a list of approved substances and not all ingredients in widely-available over-the-counter supplements are on the approved substance list. Former Florida and West Virginia QB Will Grier — who played for Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain while with the Gators — was suspended for a year after failing a drug test in 2015. Grier said he failed the drug test because of an over-the-counter supplement.

More recently, three Clemson players were suspended for the College Football Playoff after they each failed a drug test. Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella missed the Tigers’ wins over Notre Dame and Alabama. Clemson contended that the players unknowingly ingested the substances and appealed the suspensions. The appeal was denied in May.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

