Central London property sector proposes 10-point recovery plan as Covid-19 has significant economic impact

Central London’s property industry has proposed a 10-point plan to support the recovery of Westminster as research warned economic output in the area will be down almost £50 billion this year.

Westminster Property Association, which comprises 260 developers, investors and advisers, has urged the Government to look at a number of measures to aid the West End, including extending the business rates holiday, increasing traditional trading hours on the High Street, and reversing plans to end tax-free shopping for tourists.

Analysis undertaken by WPA, in partnership with Arup, says that even with a vaccine and return to “normality of sorts” there could still be a cumulative £191.9 billion loss in economic output to 2024 in Westminster.

In 2020 economic output in the area will be down 63% year-on-year, a £49.3 billion loss.

The WPA warns there could be long-lasting damage to city centres unless policymakers help businesses in the face-to-face economy and try to accelerate the return of office workers and tourists.

WPA chair Olivia Harris said: “Now is a critical moment in the economic recovery, and policymakers must act to provide urgent support to city-centre businesses. There is a need for a bold vision for the future, making active travel, activated streets and longer trading hours part of UK city life in the 2020s.”

Other parts of the proposal include cycle and e-bike incentive schemes being introduced, and greater support for ‘sustainable’ office development.

Councillor Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “The WPA report sets out in stark detail the risks to the Westminster economy during and in the wake of the pandemic.Westminster’s economy is not just a local issue: we are an engine of UK business with 50,000 companies based here supporting 715,000 jobs, and Westminster provides nine per cent of the country’s business rates. Put simply, what happens in Westminster matters nationally.

“The WPA’s blueprint proposes a number of measures the council is calling for or enacting right now: an extension to the business rates holiday and a reversal of plans to end VAT free shopping; a focus on attracting more visitors to a pedestrian-friendly City with open spaces and an overriding emphasis on active travel along with reductions in traffic and congestion.

The WPA has outlined a ten-point plan for local and national government to support the recovery in Westminster and UK city centres:

1.Activation of the streetscape through the creation of more open spaces for pedestrians and a reduction of traffic, alongside measures to attract innovative pop-up retail and leisure uses.

2.Comprehensive support for active travel in city centres, including dedicated infrastructure and e-bike and cycle incentive schemes.

3.Business support at local and national level targeted at businesses and sectors which need the most help, including extension to the business rates holiday in 2021.

4.Highstreet reforms including an extension to traditional trading hours (including Sunday trading) and a fairer business rates system taxing online sales.

5.Greater support for sustainable office development to help drive revival of commercial centres, with 18 jobs in retail, leisure and hospitality sustained by every 100 office workers.

6.Focus on attracting visitors to commercial centres. Visitor numbers should be fundamental to city planning and vision documents, alongside a reversal of plans to end tax free shopping for tourists.

7.A clear route map to the resumption of international travel to support the return of tourism in London and other UK cities and regions.

8.Infrastructure investment to boost digital and transport connectivity within cities and across all parts of the UK.

9.Financial flexibility and freedoms enabling cities to innovate and invest in their areas, particularly the leading commercial centres which need to drive recovery and create jobs.

10.An alliance of cities across the UK to end regional hostility and the undermining of national unity. No city has been immune to the pandemic. Now is the time to work together.

Read More

Joanna Bourke: Derwent London is right to think WFH won’t last forever

Joanna Bourke: Why London HQs have a future part 2

Electric vehicle start-up Arrival to double the size of its London HQ

London suburbs 'pick up faster than capital's centre', study shows

Business focus: Why turnover-based rents are in demand

Sosandar sees high demand for casual working from home clothing