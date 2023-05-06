How to get around London on the coronation weekend: TfL, trains and buses

(PA)

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla takes place today, and London is getting ready to play host to the historic event.

The Westminster Abbey service, the first coronation in 70 years, will take place shortly, at 11am on Saturday, May 6.

The King and his wife will travel the 1.3-mile journey from Buckingham Palace to the church in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, where thousands are set to line the streets and watch the procession.

The first procession, known as “the King’s Procession”, will see the couple travel along The Mall, through Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, ending up at Westminster Abbey.

The following day will be marked by several celebrations, including street parties and an evening concert. Pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open for two extra hours in the UK, and Monday (May 8) will be a bank holiday.

There’s no ticketing if you want to join the crowds of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the Royal Family, or watch on screens in one of the Royal Parks. However, it’s best to plan your travel in advance.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get around London this weekend.

How many people are expected to travel to London for the coronation?

Estimating crowd numbers is difficult as this will be the first coronation since 1953. However, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in the centre of the capital.

People have lined the streets along the procession routes, while others have gathered at central London’s parks to watch the ceremony on the big screen.

Some people may travel into London to watch the coronation at pubs and bars.

Will there be disruptions on the Tube during the coronation?

Transport for London (TfL) has already said that there are no planned closures across its network on the day of the coronation. It is asking people to plan ahead, however, as services are likely to be incredibly busy.

TfL says it will introduce short-term safety measures, including queuing and changes to how you enter or leave stations.

St James’s Park station is closed today (Saturday), Hyde Park Corner station is exit-only, and Victoria station has limited access to the procession route.

Where are congestion hotspots likely to be during the coronation?

Tube stations around Westminster and those with connections to mainline railway services could see the highest passenger numbers.

TfL says services may be “very busy, particularly during the day on Saturday at key transport interchanges”.

Will buses be disrupted during the coronation?

Road closures from the procession itself and street parties across London mean that some bus routes will also be on diversion.

TfL has said that visitors might find it easier to get around on foot.

What about train services in and out of London during the coronation?

Passengers planning on travelling to London for the coronation are advised to reserve a seat if possible and allow more time than normal for journeys.

On Sunday, May 7, work is taking place at London Victoria, which will mean no Southern trains to and from the station and no Gatwick Express services. There will be a rail replacement bus service between West Hampstead Thameslink and London St Pancras International before 9am.

Southeastern and Govia Thameslink, which operates Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern, will operate with an increased number of carriages.

Thameslink and Great Northern have confirmed that they will be running a Sunday service on all routes on the bank holiday Monday.

Great Western Railway will run “very early” trains from the west of England and South Wales to Paddington. There will be an “enhanced service” between Windsor and Slough on May 7 and in the early hours of May 8 for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

South Western Railway will run extra trains between London Waterloo and Windsor.