Central Kentucky man sets apartment ablaze after alleged attack, standoff with police

Jeremy Chisenhall
·2 min read

A Richmond man faces several charges after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, barricaded himself inside, fired shots out the windows and then set fire to the apartment.

Richmond police were told Saturday night that Logan Browning, 30, was trying to force his way into his ex-girlfriend’s residence while armed with a weapon, police said in a statement. Browning eventually forced his way into the residence and attacked the victim, police said. Browning took a handgun from the victim during the attack. The victim and three small children fled the home.

“Mr. Browning barricaded himself inside the residence and began firing shots out the windows forcing police to evacuate the building and surrounding apartments while he continued to shoot,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said in a news release.

The altercation began just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Richmond police called in their Emergency Response Unit and crisis negotiators to try to get Browning to surrender, police said. Browning refused to surrender as police negotiated with him for four hours at an apartment building on North Third Street. Browning allegedly kept threatening police while firing shots.

Browning eventually set fire to the upstairs of the apartment and then exited out the backdoor still armed with a handgun, police said. Officers confronted Browning and eventually took him into custody.

“Mr. Browning was taken for medical treatment due to injuries he received while forcing his way into the residence,” police said. “Police will remain at his side and deliver him directly to the Madison County Detention Center when his treatment is complete.”

Browning has been charged with burglary, robbery, arson, assault, wanton endangerment of police officers and others, criminal mischief and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, police said.

Sixteen agencies worked to help the Richmond Police Department handle the ordeal. Those agencies included the Richmond Fire Department, the Madison County 911 Dispatch Center, Madison County Emergency Medical Services, the Madison County sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department and Madison County Fire Department.

The Lexington Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Management, Waco Volunteer Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Cartersville/Paint Lick Volunteer Fire Department, Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, Union City Volunteer Fire Department, Bluegrass Area Chapter Red Cross and the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board also responded, police said.

