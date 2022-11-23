Central Kentucky high school to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. How to watch

Kentucky fans of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will have an extra reason to tune in this holiday as a marching band from Paris, Ky., will make its parade debut Thursday.

The Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels, including more than 100 performers directed by Michael Stone, will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 24.

“This band makes its first appearance in our Parade. With intricate drill routines, ambitious musical programming & performances, they’ve managed to set themselves apart,” the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website reads. “In 2018, the band won the KMEA Class AAA State Championship & Bands of America Class A National Championship. They also won the latter competition the following year.”

The school’s Facebook page shared an announcement Nov. 21, encouraging people to tune in to the parade from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to see the marching band. The post had more than 640 shares as of Wednesday.

How can you watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will air on NBC at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. It will also be available to stream through Peacock starting at 9 a.m.

While you can create a free account through Peacock, you will need a paid subscription to stream the Thanksgiving Day parade. Peacock subscriptions start at $4.99 per month for “Premium” and $9.99 per month for “Premium Plus.”

What else can you see in the parade?

The Thanksgiving parade will feature more than 25 balloons, dozens of floats and plenty of entertainers, including singers, clowns and performance groups.

Musical talent in attendance includes singer-songwriter Betty Who, Big Time Rush, Fitz and The Tantrums and several other popular artists.

More than 50,000 hours of labor goes into the mainstay parade, Macy’s reports, along with 300 pounds of glitter and 4,200 costumes.

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.