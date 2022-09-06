Central Health says 9 patients now require followup as mammography review continues

Central Health says it's pinpointed nine patients so far whose mammography results need a closer inspection, after the health authority discovered it had been using a lower-quality monitor than is recommended to view them. (Torin Halsey/The Associated Press - image credit)

A review of mammography test results stretching back to 2019 has uncovered several more patients whose diagnostic images require further review, Central Health said in a statement Tuesday.

The health authority announced last month that it had been using three-megapixel monitors to look at mammographs, rather than the five-megapixel monitors that have been recommended across Canada for breast imaging since 2018.

As of Tuesday, Central Health said, a radiologist has examined the images of 2,564 patients. Nine of those patients have been singled out due to a "possible discrepancy or differing opinion."

"The number of potential discrepancies or differing opinions identified to date in our review remains low, suggesting the occurrence presents a low risk to patients," the statement said.

"The images of 523 patients remain to be reviewed and will be completed by end of September."

The discovery prompted Newfoundland and Labrador's other three health authorities to review its own mammographs. Eastern Health said last week it would review 3,800 images, Labrador-Grenfell Health will send 2,530 images for a closer inspection, and Western Health is looking at 7,554 tests.

In total, more than 16,000 images are getting a second look across the province.

