Central Florida head football coach Gus Malzahn not injured in automobile accident in Auburn

UCF football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a car crash in Auburn, Alabama, on Monday night, a spokesman from the university's athletics department confirmed.

Brian Stultz, who covers Auburn for the Rivals network, was first to report the crash in which another man was airlifted in a helicopter. Malzahn was not injured in the incident.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Malzahn was in Auburn with his wife, Kristi, to assist her mother. Kristi's father, Wesley Otwell, died on March 23, she wrote in a Facebook post.

UCF held its ninth spring practice Tuesday morning. It was closed to the media, though offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and two players were made available for interviews afterward.

Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn calls a play during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida on Dec. 23, 2021.

Malzahn, 56, coached Auburn's football program from 2013-20. He previously served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2009-11, winning a national championship in the process.

He was named UCF's coach on Feb. 15, 2021, reuniting with athletic director Terry Mohajir, who hired him for the same position at Arkansas State a decade earlier.

Malzahn took time away from the program in January as Kristi was hospitalized with an infection. On Feb. 3, he shared a statement onto social media that his wife had "returned home and is doing significantly better."

Thankful to share this positive update: pic.twitter.com/2ZPSRWDA1I — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) February 3, 2022

UCF's spring football game is scheduled for April 16.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football coach Gus Malzahn OK after car crash in Auburn