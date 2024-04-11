Central Division opponents meet when Chicago hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (45-29-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-50-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Friday.

Chicago has a 23-50-5 record overall and a 6-16-3 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have given up 272 goals while scoring 170 for a -102 scoring differential.

Nashville is 15-8-2 against the Central Division and 45-29-5 overall. The Predators are 21-9-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philipp Kurashev has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 21 goals and 59 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Nick Foligno: day to day (personal), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press