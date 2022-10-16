Central contracts one of 'nuclear' options to reshape rugby

Richard Hill (R), Team Manager of England speaks to Bill Sweeney (L) , CEO of The RFU during the England Training Session at The Lensbury -Central contracts part of 'nuclear' options to reshape rugby

Central contracts for England players that are funded by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will be discussed as part of wide-ranging “nuclear” negotiations over the future of the club game.

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the RFU, confirmed that either complete or partially-funded contracts will be on the table in what he hailed the biggest-ever opportunity to impart change for professional rugby union in England.

Sweeney also defended his organisation and Premiership Rugby Limited (PRL) against accusations that they had stood by idly.

Although Sweeney declined to single out player wages as a crippling problem for the sport, he explained that there was some merit in considering how to “mitigate the expense” faced by clubs when it comes to retaining the country’s best talent.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport three months ago, Anthony Watson, the England back who joined Leicester Tigers from Bath over the summer for a significantly lower wage, voiced his concern that England internationals were “being punished for being good” and suggested that players were being under-cut by clubs without being able to rely on lucrative payments for Test matches, worth around £25,000 for each England appearance.

'We’ve already started these conversations'

Rob Baxter, the Exeter Chiefs director of rugby, has since claimed increasing Test match fees could prevent a player exodus from the Premiership and it is understood that some clubs are curious about how a revamped system could work if internationals continue to miss large chunks of the domestic calendar.

Both, it appears, will be part of discussions on how the game will be reshaped.

“I think everything is on the table to be discussed,” Sweeney said. “Everyone who is around the table wasn’t part of the old days when there was animosity between club and country and this is a fresh set of eyes that are looking at it. But there are certain phrases which are like nuclear buttons and the phrase ‘central contracts’ tends to have that nuclear effect.

“I take the point in terms of the higher salaries for the elite players, the time they spend playing for England and the time they spend playing for their club – is there a different way we can work with PRL and work with the clubs in order to mitigate the expense they are facing on that side of things and have a better structure in place so we achieve greater financial stability for the clubs and we also achieve better quality of players coming into the national team or better preparedness for the national team?

“I would say that all of these possibilities are on the table because of what’s happened,” added Sweeney, when asked about the prospect of the RFU and clubs splitting player salaries.

“I don’t like using the phrase but this has created an opportunity – using that word in the circumstances doesn’t feel appropriate, but it is an opportunity to look at everything that has been knocking around for quite some time. This is the time to address that.”

'Let's realise the potential the sport has'

Sweeney revealed that talks over the new Professional Game Agreement, which would come in for the 2024-25 season, began six months ago. While reiterating his belief that less could be more with regard to teams in the Premiership, he does not see such a drastic downsize to 10 top-tier clubs until “after 2024-25”. He is serious about change, though.

“I can honestly guarantee you that they are not worthy words,” Sweeney said. “We’ve already started these conversations off, they’ve been going on now for about six months. What has happened in the last four to five weeks has accelerated these.

“The original timetable was that we thought we had probably a bit longer to get this done but it has accelerated the conversation. There is real alignment between PRL, the RFU and DCMS [the Department of Culture, Media and Sport].

“It is up to PRL to deal with all the club owners but we obviously have conversations with some and I can honestly say that I don’t think there has ever been a bigger opportunity since the game went professional for us to come around the table in an active, open and transparent manner.”

Among proposals for reform has been the scheme of Simon Halliday, the former chairman of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), to establish a joint venture between RFU and PRL to run professional rugby union.

Sweeney, an advocate of the financial transparency that is prevalent in France, did not rule that out either and said that the RFU had done “everything within the structures available” to support Worcester before they were liquidated last month.

“I honestly don't think it's fair to say we stood to one side and just allowed it to happen,” he said in response to Steve Diamond likening the RFU and PRL to musicians on The Titanic.

Finally, an optimistic Sweeney explained that CVC, the venture capitalists with a 14 per cent minority holding in the Six Nations and a 27 per cent holding in PRL, will “play their part” in shaping the sport’s landscape.

“I think, this is my personal view, they see that one of the reasons that they invested in rugby was that it was a dysfunctional sport previously and this was an opportunity to resolve some of the issues and be able to move it forward and realise the potential the sport has