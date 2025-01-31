Central Connecticut State wins 63-50 over LIU

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Jones' 17 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat LIU 63-50 on Thursday night.

Jones added five rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Jayden Brown scored 12 points, finishing 6 of 10 from the floor. Davonte Sweatman went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Sharks (10-14, 6-3) were led by Terell Strickland, who recorded 19 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Central Connecticut State visits Stonehill and LIU plays Chicago State on the road.

