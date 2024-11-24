Central Connecticut State defeats Binghamton 64-56

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jayden Brown had 17 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 64-56 victory against Binghamton on Sunday.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-3). Jordan Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Davonte Sweatman shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Tymu Chenery led the way for the Bearcats (2-5) with 16 points and four assists. Nehemiah Benson added 14 points and six rebounds for Binghamton. Gavin Walsh also had nine points and eight rebounds.

Cent. Conn. St.'s next game is Sunday against UMass-Lowell at home. Binghamton squares off against Niagara on Friday.

