Central Bank Reports Wednesday

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) (Q3) EPS projected to $3.16, compared to $2.71 in the prior-year quarter.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) (Q3) EPS projected to $1.13, compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) (Q3) EPS projected to $1.66, compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Aug.)

Consumer confidence index (Oct.)

New home sales (Sept.)





Featured Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Q3) EPS projected to $23.13, compared to $16.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q1) EPS projected to $2.06, compared to $1.82 in the prior-year quarter.

VISA Inc. (NYSE:V) (Q4) EPS projected to $1.53, compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canfor Corporation (T.CFP) (Q3) EPS projected to $1.75, compared to $5.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (T.CFX) (Q3) EPS projected to 28 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. (T.CS) (Q3) EPS projected to 12 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T.FM) (Q3) EPS projected to 40 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable goods orders (Sept.)

Advance report on trade in goods (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (Q3) EPS projected to 58 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) (Q3) EPS projected to $4.67, compared to $5.63 in the prior-year quarter.

McDonalds Inc. (NYSE:MCD) (Q3) EPS projected to $2.46, compared to $2.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Bank of Canada rate decision (10 a.m. EDT) Last time, the Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25%, with the Bank Rate at 0.5% and the deposit rate at 0.25%

Featured Earnings

Acadian Timber Corp. (T.ADN) (Q3) EPS projected to 22 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) (Q3) EPS projected to 82 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (T.AGI) (Q3) EPS projected to 12 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) (Q3) EPS projected to 78 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

U.S.

Thursday

Economic Lookahead

Jobless Claims (Oct. 22)

Gross domestic product (Q3)

Pending home sales index (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q4) EPS projected to $1.23, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q3) EPS projected to $8.72, compared to $12.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) (Q3) EPS projected to $2.18, compared to $1.60 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment Report (Aug.) Payroll employment—or the number of employees receiving pay or benefits from their employer—increased by 324,800 (+2.0%) in July, the largest monthly increase since September 2020.

Featured Earnings

Advantage Energy Ltd. (T.AAV) (Q2) EPS projected to eight cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Aecon Group Inc. (T.ARE) (Q3) EPS projected to 55 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. (T.ALA) (Q3) EPS projected to a loss of five cents, compared to a gain of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

ATCO Ltd. (T.ACO.X) EPS projected to 52 cents, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited (T.CU) (Q3) EPS projected to 31 cents compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) (Q3) EPS projected to for a loss of six cents, compared to a loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal income (Sept.)

Consumer spending (Sept.)

Employment cost index (Q3)

Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (Oct.)

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) (Q3) EPS projected to gain of $1.51, compared to a loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) (Q3) EPS projected to $3.23, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (Q3) EPS projected to $2.20, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Gross Domestic Product (Aug.) Real GDP edged down 0.1% in July, as gains in services-producing industries were more than offset by declines in goods-producing industries.

Industrial Product Price Index (Sept,) The index declined 0.3% month over month in August, but was up 14.3% from August 2020.

Raw Materials Price Index (Sept.) The index decreased 2.4% month over month in August, yet rose 27.7% compared with the same month in 2020.

Featured Earnings

Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) (Q3) EPS projected for a loss of three cents, compared to a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) (Q3) EPS projected to 66 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.