CenterPrime CEO Bin Yoon Announced the Convergence of MyData, AI and Blockchain

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterPrime CEO Yoon Bin announced direction of future industry through the convergence of MyData, AI and blockchain at 'NFT BUSAN 2021' event hosted by Busan Metropolitan City.



NFT BUSAN is an event held from November 4 to 6, 2021, where large companies, medium-sized companies, and startups gather to share latest technologies and trends in future industries such as NFT, Blockchain, and Metaverse.

At this event, CenterPrime CEO Bin Yoon announced the importance of convergence of MyData, AI, and Blockchain in relation to the direction of the future of industries. In addition, he explained the protocol technology to prove and utilize the reliability and specificity of the content.

CEO Bin Yoon said, "Our daily lives are already at an important moment in the 4th industrial revolution. However, the core of 4th industrial revolution is fusion of technologies that seem to be separated from each other. In other words, through the combination of My Data, which is constantly occurring even at this moment, AI that analyzes and infers it, and the blockchain network that proves it, we will discover various innovative insights generated through reliable data."

Furthermore, he added up "CenterPrime is researching and developing protocols that can lead the future industry by convergence of MyData, AI, and Blockchain. Through this, we will strive to lead and expand the future of industry through combining of reliable data and algorithms and insights derived from it."

