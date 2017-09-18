Center Plumlee returning to Nuggets on 3-year, $41M deal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 12: Mason Plumlee #24 of the Denver Nuggets dunks the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 12, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) -- Restricted free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to return to the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $41 million deal.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal Monday to The Associated Press.

Plumlee averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists after being acquired in a February deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic to Portland. Plumlee fit in seamlessly with fellow big man Nikola Jokic, who has become the face of the franchise.

The Nuggets opened up their wallets this offseason after improving by seven games last season only to still miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year. They also signed four-time All-Star Paul Millsap to a three-year deal worth about $90 million.

Plumlee's deal was first reported by ESPN.

---

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.