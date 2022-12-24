Center Parcs: Four-year-old boy dies at resort in Longleat, Wiltshire

A swimming pool at Center Parcs village in Longleat Forest (file photo)

A four-year-old boy has died following a “serious medical incident” at Center Parcs resort at Longleat Forest, Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police confirmed that the boy died shortly after 11am on Saturday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

In a statement Center Parcs said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest has passed away at Longleat Forest today.

“We are offering our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time.”

Officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire, in support of the South Western Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

Sky News reported Center Parcs UK had confirmed a “serious incident” in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

The Subtropical Swimming Paradise is a water park and includes a wave pool and water slides.

