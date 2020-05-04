The Center For Cultural Power And Jill Soloway’s 5050by2020 Unveil Writers Selected For Disruptors Fellowship

Click here to read the full article.

The Center for Cultural Power and Jill Soloway’s 5050by2020 have selected the 10 artists for its The Disruptors Fellowship. The fellowship supporting emerging television writers of color who also identify as transgender, non-binary, disabled and have been or are currently undocumented. The program looks to shift the status quo in Hollywood by investing directly in artists who have been impacted by systems of oppression and are working towards solutions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Disruptors Fellowship was originally planned to be an in-person 14-week program in Los Angeles, but due to the pandemic, it will now be a virtual program.

More from Deadline

“This time in our lives more than ever, we need to hear from diverse and inclusive voices, and the timing of the fellowship could not be more fortuitous,” said Favianna Rodriguez, President of The Center for Cultural Power. “We are fortunate that we are able to select from an abundance of talent and look forward to our fellows disrupting Hollywood to tell compelling and important stories.”

“This fellowship is truly unprecedented in Hollywood, where most diversity fellowships do not include disability or transgender identity on their list of qualifiers and virtually all are limited to U.S. Citizens,” said Jill Soloway, who co-founded of 5050by2020. “I am honored to support these emerging writers and their work.”

The fellowship includes masterclasses, professional development, professional workshops, and one-on-one mentorship from industry professionals. Mentors and master class instructors include Soloway, Rafael Agustin (Jane the Virgin), Katherine Beattie (NCIS: New Orleans), Trey Callaway (Rush Hour, CSI: NY), Sam Catlin (Preacher, Breaking Bad), Shantira Jackson (Saved by the Bell Reboot, Busy Tonight), Thomas Page McBee (The L Word, Tales of the City), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) and Jenny Yang (Last Man Standing, Busy Tonight).

Story continues

Below are the cohorts selected for the fellowship.

DISABILITY COHORT

Jacquelyn Revere

Natalia Provatas

Roma Murphy

UNDOCUMENTED/FORMERLY UNDOCUMENTED COHORT

Armando Ibañez

Kryzz Gautier

Set Hernandez Rongkilyo

Tamara Yajia

TRANS AND NON-BINARY COHORT

D’Lo

River Gallo

Yasmin Almanaseer

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.