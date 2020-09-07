Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Corrected Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”) is announcing a correction to the amount of the September 2020 quarterly distribution. Based upon the recommendation of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”), the Fund’s adviser, and its portfolio management team, the Board of Trustees declared the Fund’s quarterly distribution for September 2020 at a rate of $0.225 per share. The press release that was issued on Friday, September 4, 2020, stated an incorrect amount.



Record Date Ex-Date Payable Date Amount per Share September 2020 September 16, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 24, 2020 $0.225

September Quarterly Distribution

PSG and the Fund’s Board of Trustees believe the September distribution declaration aligns with its current holdings and reflects our underlying companies’ evolved focus on prudent capital allocation. Payment of future distributions is subject to approval by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, as well as the Fund meeting the terms and covenants of any senior securities and the asset coverage requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar 2020 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2020 distributions will be made in early 2021 and provided to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV.

Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the historical experience of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) and the Fund managed by PSG and its present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PSG and the Fund managed by PSG undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

PSG is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $15 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $550 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

