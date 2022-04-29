Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Centennial Resource Development

DENVER, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on May 4, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call on May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (844) 348-0017, or (213) 358-0877 for international calls, (Conference ID: 3033538) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.cdevinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on Centennial’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 3033538) for a seven-day period following the call.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

(832) 240-3265

ir@cdevinc.com







