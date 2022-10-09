Centaurus Mall fire: Large blaze erupts at Islamabad shopping mall

A large fire has broken out at the Centaurus Mall in the centre of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Images on social media showed a huge plume of smoke emanating from the building, with some footage showing flames inside and outside the building.

They also showed people trying to leave the building.

Police say all people in the mall were evacuated safely. Efforts were under way to put out the fire, which was said to be spreading to other floors.

