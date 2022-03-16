Centamin PLC Announces Payments to Government

Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY) (TSX:CEE) Centamin's mining operations, including exploration projects, generate economic benefit for the countries and communities where we operate through payments to government, employee and contractor wages, payments to suppliers and contractors, vocational training, community investment and academic investment. We care deeply about the communities and environments with which we operate. Fundamental to creating lasting stakeholder relationships is good governance, including reliable, transparent disclosure.

In accordance with the Payments to Governments Regulations of 2014 (the "Regulations"), this report provides an overview of the Centamin's payments to governments. Whilst the Regulations are a part of UK law, and the Company is governed by Jersey law, they are applicable by virtue of the Company's listing on the London Stock Exchange (pursuant to Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A).

The Regulations require companies active in the extractive industries to report certain payments they have made to their host governments in the form of taxes, bonuses, royalties, fees and for infrastructure improvements. The Regulations implement Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive. The Regulations are part of an EU‑wide effort to curb corruption and promote transparency in the extractives sector. Their stated objectives are to provide citizens of resource‑rich countries with the information they need to hold their governments to account; and to provide greater insight (for investors and all other stakeholders) into how the sector operates and the range of economic contributions that can result.

The Regulations require disclosure of the following:

a) production entitlements
b) taxes levied on the income, production or profits of companies, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes
c) royalties
d) dividends, other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder unless they are paid in lieu of a production entitlement or royalty
e) signature, discovery and production bonuses
f) licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions, and
g) payments for infrastructure improvements.

Where a payment or series of related payments do not exceed GBP86,000 they do not need to be disclosed but, in the interests of transparency, the Company has included these costs.

The Company is also subject to equivalent Canadian legislation - the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA") which came into force on 1 June 2015. Canada's requirements are aligned with those in the EU Directive and this report is deemed equivalent for Canadian purposes.

Payments in this report have been disclosed in US dollars, which is the Company's reporting currency. Where actual payments have been made in a local currency they have been converted using the prevailing exchange rate at the time of the payment.

SUMMARY TABLE SHOWING PAYMENTS MADE TO GOVERNMENTS MADE
during the year ended 31 December 2021 in US dollars ("USD")

TYPE

NOTE

EGYPT

BURKINA FASO

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

TOTAL

Profit share

75,200,000

-

-

75,200,000

Corporate taxes

(i)

3,764,505

-

-

3,764,505

Royalties

22,297,965

-

-

22,297,965

Exploration licence fees

-

91,564

91,896

183,460

Mining and other licence fees

328,976

1,108,539

-

1,437,515

Community investment and donations

(ii)

159,165

29,394

143,110

331,668

101,750,611

1,229,497

392,343

103,215,114

(i) In accordance with the Regulations, this figure excludes taxes levied on consumption such as VAT, payroll, or sales taxes.
(ii) Community investment in Egypt: provision of medical equipment to the local hospital; refurbishment of the rehabilitation centre for persons with specials needs; upgrade to facilities at the local youth centre; donations to vulnerable families affected by COVID-19.

Community investment in Cote d'Ivoire: provision of fertiliser and seed for wet season agriculture; capacity building in micro-finance; and installation of potable water infrastructure.

Community investment in Burkina Faso: installation of potable water infrastructure; installation of solar panels for a rural school.

PAYMENTS SPLIT BY PAYEE
during the year ended 31 December 2021 in USD

COUNTRY / PROJECT

NOTE

PAYEE

ROYALTIES

PROFIT SHARE

TAXES

LICENSE OR PERMIT FEES

OTHER

TOTAL

EGYPT:

(iii)

Sukari Gold Mine

Arab Republic of Egypt

-

-

-

-

-

-

Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority

22,297,965

75,200,000

-

-

-

97,497,965

Egyptian Tax Authority

-

-

3,764,505

-

-

3,764,505

Other payees

-

-

-

328,976

159,165

488,141

BURKINA FASO:

Konkera Project

(iv)

Ministry of Mines

-

-

-

1,088,243

-

1,088,243

Burkina Faso Tax Office

-

-

-

-

-

-

BURKINA FASO:

Exploration projects

Ministry of Mines

-

-

-

91,564

20,297

111,861

Burkina Faso Tax Office

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other payees

-

-

-

-

29,394

29,394

CÔTE D'IVOIRE:

Exploration projects

(iv)

Ministry of Mines

-

-

-

91,896

-

91,896

Côte d'Ivoire Tax Office

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other payees

-

-

-

-

143,110

143,110

22,297,965

75,200,000

3,764,505

1,600,679

351,965

103,215,114

(iii) Other types of payments that are required to be disclosed in accordance with the Regulations include production entitlements; signature, discovery, and production bonuses; and dividends. The Company and its subsidiaries did not make any such payments to governments during the year.

(iv) In accordance with the definition of 'project' in the Regulations, the Company treats its exploration licence holding areas in Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso as single projects each for the purposes of the Regulations. This is because the licence areas are operationally and geographically linked.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

