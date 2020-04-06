Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Centamin PLC.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Centamin PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

VanEck Vectors Africa ETF

VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF

VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2 April 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

3 April 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.99%

9.99%

1,155,955,384

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

125,727,983

10.88%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

115,524,622

9.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

115,524,622

9.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

VanEck Vectors Africa ETF

0.02%

0.02%

VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF

0.06%

0.06%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

5.92%

5.92%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.70%

3.70%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF

0.00%

0.00%

VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.00%

0.00%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.15%

0.15%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.14%

0.14%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF

0.00%

0.00%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

115,524,622 shares and 9.99% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional information

Place of completion

Tampa, FL USA

Date of completion

03 April 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/583991/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

