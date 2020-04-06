Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Centamin PLC.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Centamin PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2 April 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
3 April 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.99%
9.99%
1,155,955,384
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
125,727,983
10.88%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B5TT1872
115,524,622
9.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
115,524,622
9.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
0.02%
0.02%
VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF
0.06%
0.06%
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
5.92%
5.92%
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
3.70%
3.70%
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
0.00%
0.00%
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
0.00%
0.00%
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.15%
0.15%
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.14%
0.14%
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
0.00%
0.00%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
115,524,622 shares and 9.99% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional information
Place of completion
Tampa, FL USA
Date of completion
03 April 2020
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/583991/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings