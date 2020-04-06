Centamin PLC Announces Donation towards Egypt’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Donation towards Egypt's COVID-19 Relief Efforts

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Centamin PLC. ("Centamin" or "the Company") (CEY.L)(CEE.TO).

Centamin, operator of the Sukari Gold Mine, announces today that it has committed 10 million Egyptian pounds ("LE"), equivalent to circa US$635,000, to support Egypt's response efforts to combat the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic.

As the country's largest mining company, and significant local employer, early action was taken to protect the on-site workforce and secure operations. We continue to closely monitor the situation, adapting our processes and procedures accordingly. We are actively working with the Egyptian Government to address the threat of COVID-19, providing logistical and financial support within our local community. We thank the Egyptian government for their support and working collaboratively in sustaining operations at Sukari.

As of 5 April 2020, Centamin has no recorded cases of COVID-19 on site and has experienced no material disruption to operations, supply chain or gold shipments.

Josef El-Raghy, Chairman, commented: "During this time of global crisis, we are committed to extending support to our host countries. In addition to being actively involved in our local communities, Centamin is donating LE10 million to financially help towards immediate critical needs. We will continue to provide our wholehearted support to the government in facing this crisis."

Centamin plc Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 alexandra.carse@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse Chris Judd Kelsey Traynor + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

