Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Awards

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Centamin PLC ("Centamin" or "the Company") (CEY.L)(CEE.TO).

Director/PDMR Share Awards

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, a conditional award of ordinary shares of nil par value were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 5 June 2023 and subject to a further two year holding period. In the normal course, the plan participant is required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vesting.

Centamin also notes that Mr Youssef El-Raghy (a PDMR but not a Director of the Company) accepted share awards granted to him in the Company pursuant to the Company's Deferred Bonus Share Plan (the "DBSP") on 5 June 2020.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Table. 2020 Share Awards

Name Director/PDMR Number of Awards Martin Horgan Director 590,000 PSP Awards Ross Jerrard Director 390,000 PSP Awards Youssef El-Raghy PDMR 110,000 PSP Awards 60,000 DBSP Awards

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

