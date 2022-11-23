Centamin (LON:CEY) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at Centamin (LON:CEY), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Centamin is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$118m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Centamin has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Centamin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Centamin.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Centamin, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 16%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Centamin to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Centamin's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Centamin is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Centamin (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

