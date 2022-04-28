Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc
·2 min read
Cenovus Energy Inc
Cenovus Energy Inc

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Keith M. Casey

1,609,044,293

99.85

2,397,549

0.15

Canning K.N. Fok

1,083,587,060

67.24

527,850,101

32.76

Jane E. Kinney

1,609,176,907

99.86

2,264,935

0.14

Harold N. Kvisle

1,277,048,365

79.25

334,317,479

20.75

Eva L. Kwok

1,550,853,643

96.24

60,588,199

3.76

Keith A. MacPhail

1,514,158,636

93.96

97,283,206

6.04

Richard J. Marcogliese

1,608,951,311

99.85

2,490,531

0.15

Claude Mongeau

1,608,785,300

99.84

2,656,542

0.16

Alexander J. Pourbaix

1,609,975,871

99.91

1,465,881

0.09

Wayne E. Shaw

1,608,678,194

99.83

2,763,648

0.17

Frank J. Sixt

1,212,579,975

75.25

398,857,186

24.75

Rhonda I. Zygocki

1,548,711,155

96.11

62,730,687

3.89


Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Vancouver Formula E race cancelled

    An electric race car event known as Formula E and three days of related events that were set to take place in Vancouver this summer have been cancelled, according to the company promoting the event. "OSS Group has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to postpone Canadian E-Fest until 2023," the company's public relations representative said in written statement on Friday. As of Friday evening, the Canadian E-Fest website was still marketing the event, which was set to include a concert

  • How much will Liverpool pay for Mohamed Salah?

    Salah’s contract negotiations are still making headlines around the world.

  • Panthers win 13th straight, top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season. The victory also marked Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette’s 50th in just 71 games behind the Panthers’ bench. Claude Giroux

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rookie Mark Kastelic leads Ottawa Senators past Montreal Canadiens 6-4

    OTTAWA — For a kid from Arizona, it doesn’t get much bigger than scoring the game-winning goal on a night that honoured one of the game’s biggest legends. Mark Kastelic scored his first career goal and his second of the night held up as the winner as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-4. “That was so much fun,” said Kastelic. “Probably the most memorable game of my career and super exciting to do it with the guys in that room. They're so supportive and just a fun atmosphere to

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Putting and working smart key to Maude-Aimee Leblanc's ongoing success on LPGA Tour

    Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., retired from professional golf in October 2019 but returned in September 2020, reinvigorated after a year away from the grind of playing in a different city every week. Leblanc had a remarkably strong 2021, finishing in the top 10 of what was then called the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's feeder circuit, to qualify for the top tour in women's professional

  • Raptors able to keep cool heads in the absence of all-star guard VanVleet

    PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as

  • Nasa Hataoka wins LA Open by 5 shots at Wilshire CC

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area. Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green. Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week aft

  • Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

    CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home. Coming off two shaky performances at home, Milwaukee quieted a raucous crowd watching Ch

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Current edge out Red Stars to clinch semifinal berth in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Kansas City Current picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and clinched a berth into the NWSL semifinals. Kansas City opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Alexis Loera got the goal which was assisted by Elyse Bennett. The lead wasn't for long, as Chicago tied the score just two minutes later as Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., native Bianca St. Georges found the back of the net. She played all 90 minutes in the game. Kristen Hamilton then buried what would be the game-winn

  • Capitals blank Coyotes 2-0, complete successful road trip

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the first period and Vitek Vanecek got his fourth shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games. John Carlson scored his 16th into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. Sheary and Nic Dowd had the assists on that goal. Vanecek stopped 19 shots for his seventh career shutout and 20th victory of the season. The Capitals pulled even with Pittsburgh for third place in the

  • OG Anunoby on playing with Pascal: ‘Just give him the ball and get out the way’

    OG Anunoby discussed hunting for mismatches, playing alongside Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s mindset heading back home down 3-2, and more after a mammoth Game 5 win in Philly. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Paul, Ayton help Booker-less Suns beat Pelicans 114-111

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series. Deandre Ayton added 28 points and 17 rebounds to help the top-seeded Suns take a 2-1 series lead. Paul scored 15 of Phoenix’s first 23 points of the final quarter. He also had 14 assists. Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday night after scoring 31 first-half points i