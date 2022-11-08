Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$17.5b (up 38% from 3Q 2021).

Net income: CA$1.60b (up 195% from 3Q 2021).

Profit margin: 9.2% (up from 4.3% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$0.83 (up from CA$0.27 in 3Q 2021).

Cenovus Energy Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 25%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 24%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Oil and Gas industry in Canada are expected to remain flat.

The company's shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cenovus Energy that you should be aware of.

