Cenovus donates $155K to Minnedosa fire department

The Town of Minnedosa will soon have a brand-new fire truck and improved fire training grounds thanks to a $155,000 donation from Cenovus Energy, which runs an ethanol plant in the community.

About $100,000 of the donation will be used to buy a new fire truck, and the rest will go to the fire training grounds. Both contributions go over and above the company’s regular annual contribution for contracted fire services, said Sabine Chorley, the Town of Minnedosa’s community development and marketing manager.

Cenovus Energy, a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company headquartered in Calgary, has donated to many organizations in Minnedosa, said the town’s mayor, Ken Cameron.

“The Town of Minnedosa recognizes Cenovus as a very important partner in our town and surrounding communities,” Cameron said in a press release issued by the town on Tuesday. “Their partnership is helping us grow and provide a quality of life that this community deserves.”

The donation will have a lasting impact on the municipality, which has been striving to maintain a high level of emergency response services throughout the region, Chorley said.

The new fire truck will help minimize potential damage and save lives during emergencies, and the training ground will enable the fire department to conduct multiple training scenarios at once, maximize training time and further enhance the proficiency of its members.

“The training ground will also be made available to our neighbouring departments to foster further collaboration,” Chorley said.

The donation will also allow the Minnedosa fire department to incorporate specialized equipment required or the ethanol plant into the new fire truck, which they plan to order next year, said fire Chief Dean Jordan.

“We are very fortunate to have their support, and look forward to continuing to partner with Cenovus in the future.”

Cenovus is committed to supporting the communities where their employees live and work, said Avi Bahl, manager of Cenovus’ Minnedosa ethanol plant.

“Helping fund a new fire truck and enhanced fire training ground will improve emergency preparedness in Minnedosa and other nearby towns, and supports our values around developing stronger, more resilient communities,” Bahl said.

The Minnedosa fire department plays an invaluable role in the community, protecting it and helping safeguard the Cenovus ethanol plant, Bahl told the Sun. The company’s investment is part of its commitment to a safe and resilient Minnedosa, hand in hand with the fire department.

“Together, we are making Minnedosa a safer place to live and work,” Bahl said.

Cenovus Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. officially merged in February 2021, when Minnedosa’s former Husky Energy plant was renamed the Minnedosa Cenovus Energy production plant.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun