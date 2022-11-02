Cenovus CEO takes aim at oil and gas critics; says sector pays billions in taxes

·5 min read

CALGARY — With oil and gas companies under increased scrutiny for how they choose to use their record-breaking profits in 2022, the chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc. took aim at critics Wednesday by highlighting the billions of dollars the industry is expected to contribute in taxes and royalties this year.

In a conference call to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings, Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix cited a recent analysis by investment firm Peters & Co. that predicts the oil and gas sector will return approximately $50 billion in the form of royalties and taxes to Canadian federal and provincial governments this year.

"That’s money that pays for health care, education, arts and culture and much more across this country," Pourbaix said. "To put this in perspective, our sector’s anticipated government contributions this year are equivalent to more than two-thirds of the funding for all of Canada’s hospitals last year.”

Pourbaix's comments come just days after President Joe Biden accused U.S. oil and gas companies of "war profiteering" and floated the possibility of a "windfall tax" on the sector unless it uses some of its record revenues to help lower fuel prices for American consumers.

Canada's oil and gas sector has also been under fire recently from critics who say companies should be using more of their hefty profits to invest in decarbonization projects. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has said the industry should be putting more money into clean energy projects instead of share buybacks and dividend increases.

The oil and gas industry is enjoying eye-popping profits in 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets and sent commodity prices soaring.

On Wednesday, Cenovus Energy Inc. reported its third-quarter profit almost tripled compared with a year ago. The company earned $1.61 billion or 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $551 million or 27 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was $17.47 billion, up from $12.70 billion in the same quarter last year, and the company also declared a variable dividend payment of 11.4 cents per share in addition to its base dividend of 10.5 cents per share.

This year's oil boom comes on the heels of nearly a decade of depressed prices, layoffs and industry consolidation, so those companies that made it through the lean years are choosing in 2022 to spend their excess cash on paying down debt and rewarding shareholders, rather than investing in major capital projects or expansion. Cenovus, for example, has reduced its net debt from $9.6 billion to $5.3 billion since the start of the year.

Cenovus is also a member of the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of oilsands companies that is exploring the possible development of a major carbon capture and storage network in northern Alberta.

While the federal government has created an investment tax credit for carbon capture projects, at the urging of industry, Pourbaix said Pathways is also looking for government to help offset some of the ongoing operating costs of such a project.

“This goal of decarbonizing not just the oil and gas industry, but every major heavy industrial industry in Canada, is a massive task. It is a huge lift," he said.

"Industry is going to spend many millions of dollars on it ourselves, but pretty much every jurisdiction in the world that is proceeding on carbon capture and storage is really doing that with significant involvement of multiple levels of government.”

The Pathways Alliance has said it could spend up to $16.5 billion on its carbon capture and storage network before 2030, but it has not yet pulled the trigger to go ahead with it.

Environmentalists have criticized the Pathways group for not moving faster. Earlier this fall, clean energy think-tank Pembina Institute criticized Pathways Alliance for what it called its failure to make any significant decarbonization investment decisions in the year since the organization launched.

On Wednesday, Jan Gorski, Pembina's oil and gas program director, said Pourbaix's emphasis on royalties and taxes is a distraction from the main issue — which is that the Canadian energy industry has been more talk than action when it comes to its net-zero pledges.

"Despite the fact that the royalty payments are higher, there's still huge profit margins there, and they are not being invested at the pace needed to reduce emissions," Gorski said.

On Wednesday, Pourbaix said Pathways is still in "productive discussions" about its proposed carbon capture project with the federal government, as well as the government of Alberta.

"We are ready to move forward with more advanced investment decisions about these significant decarbonization projects once governments provide assurance that the necessary policy mechanisms and supports are in place," he said.

Cenovus' total upstream production for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022 was about 777,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day down from 804,800 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, while its downstream throughput averaged 533,500 barrels per day, down from 554,100 bpd a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company says its funds flow amounted to $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE)

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Stocks in play: Cenovus Energy Inc.

    Generated more than $4.0 billion in cash from operating activities, approximately $3.0 billion in adjusted ...

  • Stocks in play: Surge Energy Inc.

    Announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. During ...

  • Gen Z-ers are using their own metaverse avatars as inspiration for their real-life clothing choices

    Roblox surveyed 1,000 Gen Z-ers on their fashion preferences and 2 in 5 said they care more about fashion for their digital selves.

  • Cenovus exec: Carbon capture to fuel Alberta 'construction boom'

    However, Alex Pourbaix, CEO of Calgary-based Cenovus, says he's "not expecting anything earth-shattering" on carbon capture incentives from Thursday's economic statement.

  • Electronic Arts stock rises on latest FIFA game release

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EA shares amid its latest partnership with the FIFA World Cup on its latest video game release.

  • ‘Catturd’ Twitter account highlighted by Elon Musk turns on Tesla billionaire

    New owner says de-platformed accounts will go through content moderation council before reinstatement

  • American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal

    The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand. The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024. American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Third Halloween Costumes Are Ungodly

    Naturally, some people aren't fans.

  • Fall economic statement 2022: What to expect from Freeland's update

    "High inflation, a tight labour market and a better starting point are expected to boost revenues and reduce the deficit significantly again this year," said one economist.

  • TSX Energy Stocks Have More Going for Them Than Just High Oil Prices

    Here's why energy stocks have beaten markets this year by a wide margin. The post TSX Energy Stocks Have More Going for Them Than Just High Oil Prices appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • MCEWEN MINING: Q3 2022 Results and Webcast

    TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) will report Q3 2022 operating and financial results after the market closes on Friday, November 4th, 2022. We invite you to join our conference call on Monday, November 7th, 2022, from 11:00 am EST, where management will discuss our Q3 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast. T

  • Former national chief lands job with law firm AFN hired to lead class action against federal government

    When it came time for the Assembly of First Nations to hire a firm to lead a multi-billion dollar class-action lawsuit against the federal government, Perry Bellegarde would've likely had a say in that decision. Now, that same firm has hired the former national chief as a special adviser. But even before that time in 2020, Fasken, one of Canada's leading business law firms, worked for the AFN on challenging legal issues — and could eventually be paid legal fees for its work on the class action i

  • Paramount Resources Ltd.'s (TSE:POU) largest shareholders are individual investors who were rewarded as market cap surged CA$513m last week

    Every investor in Paramount Resources Ltd. ( TSE:POU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With...

  • Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Super Mario added to Russia's parallel imports scheme

    In response to tough punitive measures imposed after the Ukraine invasion, Russia has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme, which allows importers to bring goods into the country with the trademark owner's permission or knowledge. Russia's trade and industry ministry said on Wednesday it was adding a host of new brands to the list.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Gushue's rink thumps Japan 11-2 at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 2-1 at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 11-2 win over Japan in Wednesday's early draw. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., opened with three points and added a big four-point fourth end in the lopsided win. The Canadians capped the scoring with a steal of two in the seventh end, prompting Japanese skip Riku Yanagisawa to concede. In other early draw results, New Zealand routed Brazil 13-3, South Korea downed the United States

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.