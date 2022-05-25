Cenovus at 52-Week High on News
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T.CVE) hit a new 52-week high of $28.07 Wednesday. Cenovus plans to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.55% notes due March 12, 2025 on June 28, 2022. The redemption price will include accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V.ALV) hit a new 52-week high of $6.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T.BIR) hit a new 52-week high of $10.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $10.85 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $45.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (T.ESI) hit a new 52-week high of $4.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
NuVista Energy Ltd. (T.NVA) hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $65.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (C.PMET) hit a new 52-week high of $3.61 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Pieridae Energy Limited (T.PEA) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T.SDE) hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T.STEP) hit a new 52-week high of $5.38 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T.SU) hit a new 52-week high of $50.66 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (T.TOT) hit a new 52-week high of $9.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (T.TOU) hit a new 52-week high of $77.38 Wednesday. No news stories available today.