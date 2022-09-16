Cenkos Securities' (LON:CNKS) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 20% from last year's payment of £0.0125 on the 11th of November, with shareholders receiving £0.01. The dividend yield of 8.8% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Cenkos Securities Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Cenkos Securities was paying out 125% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

EPS is set to fall by 21.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 120%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.05 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.2% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cenkos Securities' EPS has declined at around 22% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Cenkos Securities' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

To sum up, we don't like when dividends are cut, but in this case the dividend may have been too high to begin with. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cenkos Securities (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Cenkos Securities not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

