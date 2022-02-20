Cendrine Browne delivers Canada's 2nd-best performance in 30km mass start

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Cendrine Browne left her mark on Canadian cross-country ski history, delivering the country's second-best performance in the women's 30-kilometre mass start race Sunday at the Beijing Olympics.

The 28-year-old from Saint-Jerome, Que., finished 16th in one hour, 31 minutes and 21.6 seconds.

She was 6:27.6 behind gold-medallist Therese Johaug of Norway, who claimed her third gold of the Beijing Games.

Browne's performance was second in the Canadian record books behind only Sara Renner, who finished 15th in the event at the Vancouver Games in 2010.

Browne's teammate Katherine Stewart-Jones from Chelsea, Que., achieved what is now tied for the third-best Canadian result, coming in 30th in 1:32:33.3.

Emily Nishikawa was 30th in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Two other Canadians took part in Sunday's mass start. Dahria Beatty of Whitehorse finished 39th. Laura Leclair of Chelsea, Que., was 51st.

Norway's Johaug also won gold in the skiathlon and the 10-kilometre classic in Beijing. She now has six Olympic medals, including four gold.

American Jessie Diggins won silver and Finland's Kerttu Niskanen took home the bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

