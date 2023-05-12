Cemetery costs could rise in July

It could get more expensive to die in Dysart et al. as of July 1.

During a meeting May 9, township council asked staff to prepare a bylaw that will allow increases in internment fees that will cover the maintenance and management of Evergreen Cemetery.

Staff will present the bylaw to council at a future meeting.

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) will increase licensing fees in July. The fee change is to offset inflation and will cover the BAO’s growth obligations related to its strategic plan objectives and recommendations of the Auditor General.

In addition to the licensing increase, costs have been rising for wages and benefits and contract services for cemetery maintenance.

Barbara Swannell, the township’s treasurer, said grounds maintenance is the largest expense for the cemetery. It represents about 70 per cent of Evergreen Cemetery’s operating budget.

An adult casket interment currently costs $450. With the proposed increase, that service will cost $550. Similarly, a casket interment for an infant or child costs $300 now. That fee could rise to $400 in July.

The current cost for the interment of cremated ashes is $250. That fee may increase to $275.

As part of the BAO increases, Dysart will pay $30 as opposed to $13.63 per casket and cremation interment. Considering 2022 activity, this equates to a $400 increase for cemetery licensing alone.

In addition to this licensing increase, cost recovery increases are necessary as the Dysart has been experiencing fee increases for contract services for cemetery maintenance.

“If we look at the history of 2022, we had 27 events of various types of interments,” said Swannell. “With the increase starting July 1 up to $30, we’re going to see 110 per cent increase on the fee that we have to pay annually for the internment activity.”

She said the municipality covers the general operating costs of the cemetery.

“It is not breaking even,” she said.

Mayor Murray Fearrey asked if the fee increases would cover the licensing fee increase.

“It will help to cover the increase and also cover some of the additional costs for the grounds maintenance in particular,” Swannell said. “We’ve had some increases year over year and never really considered that in the fee, so we’re taking the opportunity to consider that in the fee increase.”

