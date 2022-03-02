Celyad Oncology Announces Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial

Celyad Oncology SA

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that on March 1, 2022, the Company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial has been placed on clinical hold due to insufficient information to assess risk to study subjects. As previously disclosed, on February 28, 2022, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study.



About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the KEYNOTE-B79 trial and the clinical hold. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.



Investor and Media Contacts:

Story continues

Sara Zelkovic

Communications & Investor Relations Director

Celyad Oncology

investors@celyad.com

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA



