Celularity Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Celularity, Inc.
·12 min read
Celularity, Inc.
Celularity, Inc.

  • Announced first patient treated in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for CYNK-101 in first-line advanced HER2 positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer

  • Appointed Adrian Kilcoyne, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer and announced the promotion of two senior executives and the formation of a new Executive Committee

  • Presenting an abstract at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting that supports the scientific rationale of the CYNK-101

  • Strengthened balance sheet using a combination of a $150 million at-the-market (ATM) facility and a $150 million pre-paid advance agreement

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (Celularity), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.

“We are excited about the progress we have made throughout the third quarter, including treating the first patient in our Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYNK-101 in patients with G/GEJ cancer,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “Our proprietary placental-derived cell therapy platform is a potent innovation engine that drives our discovery and clinical programs, as well as our commercial biomaterials products. As we work to fulfill our mission to positively impact patients’ lives with placental-derived therapeutic solutions, we have strengthened our leadership team, including the appointment of Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne as Celularity’s Chief Medical Officer and the creation of a new Executive Committee. We look forward to upcoming preliminary data readouts across our pipeline in the fourth quarter of 2022 that we believe will support the clinical rationale for placental-derived cell therapies.”

Third Quarter Clinical and Regulatory Highlights

CYNK-001 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM):

  • CYNK-001 is Celularity’s unmodified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate that is enriched with CD56+/CD3- NK cells and expanded from human placental CD34+ cells. CYNK-001 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in AML and a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in GBM, with preliminary data readouts In AML expected in December 2022.

  • Celularity continues to enroll new cohorts in both the minimal residual disease (MRD) and relapsed/refractory (R/R) arms of the Phase 1 AML trial with protocol adjustments communicated in December 2021, including a fourth dose on day 21 that increases in the overall dosage of NK cells.

CYNK-101 for the Treatment of G/GEJ Cancers:

  • CYNK-101 is a novel allogeneic off-the-shelf human placental CD34+-derived NK cell product candidate that is genetically modified to express high-affinity and cleavage-resistant CD16 (FCGRIIIA) variant to drive antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity

  • Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted both a Fast Track Designation and an Orphan Drug Designation to CYNK-101 for the treatment of G/GEJ cancers.

  • In July 2022, Celularity announced that the first patient had been treated with CYNK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial in advanced HER2 positive G/GEJ cancers G/GEJ cancers.

  • A poster presentation of the preclinical data supporting the scientific rationale of CYNK-101 will be presented at the 37th Annual Meeting of the SITC on November 10 at 6:30 p.m. EST(Abstract #270).

CYCART-19 for the Treatment of B-Cell Malignancies:

  • CYCART-19 is an allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) engineered human placental-derived T cell that is a potential drug candidate in B-cell malignancies.

  • Celularity submitted an investigational new drug application (IND) for CYCART-19 in the first quarter of 2022, and in May 2022, the FDA requested additional information before Celularity can proceed with the planned first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CYCART-19. Celularity is in the process of working with the FDA to resolve the agency’s questions as promptly as possible and, if the IND is cleared, aims to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CYCART-19 in B-cell malignancies in 2023.

Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • In September, Celularity entered into a $150 million financing agreement with YA II PN, Ltd (Yorkville) under which Celularity received an initial $39.2 million cash advance. Yorkville may convert pre-paid advances (along with accrued interest) into shares of Celularity’s Class A common stock at its discretion from time to time at discount to market (subject to a floor), or Celularity could be required to repay such advances in cash, subject to certain conditions. Celularity may request up to the remaining balance of the $150 million commitment over the next 18 months from time to time as mutually agreed by the parties.

  • In September, Celularity also initiated a $150 million ATM facility with three sales agents under which Celularity may sell shares of its Class A common stock from time to time directly into the market at prevailing market prices. The timing of any sales related to the ATM will depend on a variety of factors.

  • In October, Celularity appointed industry veteran, Adrian Kilcoyne, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer to lead the development of clinical programs. Dr. Kilcoyne brings over 15 years of clinical experience to bear on the task of advancing Celularity’s clinical pipeline toward FDA approval.

  • In October, Celularity broadened its management capabilities by promoting two senior executives to new roles. John R. Haines was named Senior Executive Vice President, General Manager and Chief Administrative Officer, having served previously as Chief Operating Officer. Brad Glover, Ph.D., was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, having served previously as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. Both Mr. Haines and Dr. Glover will serve on a newly formed Executive Committee under Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

Third Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Financial Results

Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents were $42.6 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $37.2 million as of December 31, 2021. In September 2022, Celularity received cash proceeds net of discount of approximately $39.2 million as a pre-paid advance from Yorkville. Also in September 2022, Celularity received net proceeds of $4.1 million from the sale of 1,817,830 shares of its Class A common stock pursuant to the ATM program.

Net revenues

  • Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $6.5 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in license, royalty, and other revenues as the prior year period included recognition of $6.8 million of previously deferred revenue as a result of the termination of a license agreement.

  • Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $2.6 million, compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in license, royalty, and other revenues as the prior year period included recognition of $6.8 million of previously deferred revenue as a result of the termination of a license agreement partially offset by increased product sales to distribution partners.

Research and Development

  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $3.4 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in allocated costs.

  • Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by approximately $3.7 million, compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs, technology platform fees, clinical trial costs, and laboratory supplies to support cell therapy process development offset by a reduction in allocated costs.

Selling, General and Administrative

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $6.7 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a legal settlement in the prior year period.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $11.2 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation expense of $27.8 million related to prior year awards granted to its board of directors and senior management, a portion of which was allocated to research and development expense, a prior year period charge related to a legal settlement offset by higher personnel, professional services, and insurance costs to support operations of a public company.

Net Income (Loss)

  • Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.8 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted). Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $49.9 million, or $0.47 per share (basic) and $0.40 per share (diluted). The decrease in net income was primarily related to changes in the fair value of the warrant liabilities and contingent consideration liability.

  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $10.2 million, or ($0.07) per share (basic and diluted). Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $96.1 million, or $(2.00) per share (basic and diluted). The decrease in net loss was primarily related to gain recognized from the change in the fair value of the warrant liabilities and contingent consideration liability.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR-T cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more, visit celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding Celularity’s ability to address cancer and degenerative diseases and fulfill its mission; timing of data readouts across its pipeline and support for clinical rationale of placental-derived cell therapy; its ability to resolve FDA questions and commence the CYCART-19 clinical trial, including the timing thereof; its pre-paid advance agreement with Yorkville and any share conversions or cash repayments thereunder, as well as access to additional funding; and generating proceeds from sales under its ATM program; among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity’s current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2022, as amended on July 15, 2022, and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent downturn in the U.S. capital markets and inflation. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Celularity Investor Contacts:

Carlos Ramirez, SVP Investor Relations
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

CELULARITY INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

Total Revenues

 

$

4,135

 

 

$

10,622

 

 

$

13,846

 

 

$

16,479

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

7,213

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

14,418

 

 

 

4,993

 

Research and development

 

 

20,351

 

 

 

23,765

 

 

 

67,373

 

 

 

63,666

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

14,907

 

 

 

21,644

 

 

 

46,941

 

 

 

58,133

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability and amortization

 

 

(32,690

)

 

 

(47,996

)

 

 

(71,801

)

 

 

(16,205

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

9,781

 

 

 

(276

)

 

 

56,931

 

 

 

110,587

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(5,646

)

 

 

10,898

 

 

 

(43,085

)

 

 

(94,108

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

108

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

324

 

Interest expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

(843

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,412

)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

9,333

 

 

 

39,937

 

 

 

31,613

 

 

 

2,258

 

Change in fair value of debt

 

 

(291

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(291

)

 

 

-

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

(2,140

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

10,428

 

 

 

39,040

 

 

 

32,843

 

 

 

(1,970

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

4,782

 

 

$

49,938

 

 

$

(10,242

)

 

$

(96,078

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

(17

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

4,799

 

 

$

49,938

 

 

$

(10,242

)

 

$

(96,078

)

Share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share - basic

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(2.00

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

142,676,953

 

 

 

106,369,910

 

 

 

137,787,645

 

 

 

48,071,685

 

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(2.00

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

150,546,268

 

 

 

123,582,822

 

 

 

137,787,645

 

 

 

48,071,685

 

 

CELULARITY INC.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

42,649

 

 

$

37,240

 

Total asset

 

$

437,116

 

 

$

414,128

 

Total liabilities

 

$

272,881

 

 

$

314,710

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

164,235

 

 

$

99,418

 


Latest Stories

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing