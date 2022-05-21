Celtics' Williams out, Heat's Lowry, Tucker warming up

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) handles the ball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will be without center Robert Williams III for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat on Saturday night due to soreness and swelling in his left knee.

Daniel Theis will start in his place.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said point guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker are both warming up with the intention to play. Lowry is dealing with a right hamstring strain and Tucker left knee irritation. Lowry hasn’t played since Game 4 of Miami’s second-round series with Philadelphia.

Williams missed three games during Boston’s second-round series against Milwaukee with soreness and a bone bruise in his surgically repaired knee.

He logged 28 and 20 minutes, respectively, in Games 1 and 2, but Boston coach Ime Udoka said with games now being played every other day, he’s not getting the same rest he did initially.

___

