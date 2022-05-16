  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

From Celtics to Warriors, who are X-Factors in Eastern, Western Conference finals of NBA playoffs?

Jeff Zillgitt and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Spencer Dinwiddie
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

We know the stars will have a say in the outcomes of the NBA’s conference finals.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Golden State’s Steph Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Miami’s Jimmy Butler are the focal points.

But who are the non-stars – the X-factors – who will make a difference in the conference finals?

Grant Williams played the role perfectly in Boston’s Game 7 victory against Milwaukee on Sunday. Can he do it again at some point during the Celtics’ series against the Heat? Would Dallas be playing in its first conference finals since winning the NBA championship in 2011 without the timely baskets from Spencer Dinwiddie in the Mavericks rout of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns?

We take a look at two players from each team who need big performance to supplement the stars and help their team reach the NBA Finals.

Veteran Celtics forward Al Horford (42) battled Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) throughout the seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Veteran Celtics forward Al Horford (42) battled Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) throughout the seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Boston Celtics

Grant Williams

Williams scored a game-high 27 points and made 7-for-18 3-pointers in the Celtics’ series-clinching victory. Does he need to replicate that? No. But Williams is a player who has developed into a defender who can also shoot 3s, and the Celtics need his offense, especially at times when Miami will make scoring difficult for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Williams will also have several opportunities to make an impact defensively.

Al Horford

Horford rejuvenated his savvy old-man game with the Celtics this season and the playoffs in particular. He has had different matchups in the first two rounds and will get another challenge against Miami's Bam Adebayo. Horford’s ability to defend and stretch the floor increases Boston’s versatility.

Miami Heat

Max Strus

This is how far Strus has come in a year. Last season, he appeared in just two playoff games for a total of six minutes. Now, Strus is in the starting lineup, playing nearly 30 minutes per game, averaging double figures in points (12.5) and shooting 35.1% on 3-pointers. With Duncan Robinson in a reduced role (for now), the Heat need Strus’ shooting.

P.J. Tucker

Tucker was vital to Milwaukee’s championship run last season, and the Heat want him to play a similar role. He is a physical defender, rebounder and overall irritant who likes to get under the skin of opponents. Tucker provides just enough offense with his 3-point shooting in the corners and offensive rebounding to make teams pay attention to him.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Green seemed almost unwilling to shoot at times against the Grizzlies. While scoring will never be Green’s top priority for the Warriors, they will need him to be much more aggressive offensively against Dallas. He must attack when the Mavericks give him the opportunity and not allow them to load up on the perimeter to stop Golden State’s shooters.

Otto Porter Jr.

The Warriors are hopeful Porter is ready for Game 1 after sustaining a foot injury and missing the clincher against the Grizzlies. If he can go, Porter’s presence will be key on the defensive end for Golden State, where at 6-8, he gives the Warriors another big wing player to match up with the Mavericks’ abundance of size on the perimeter.

Spencer Dinwiddie (26) celebrates his three-pointer as Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) looks away during Dallas&#39; stunning Game 7 win.
Spencer Dinwiddie (26) celebrates his three-pointer as Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) looks away during Dallas' stunning Game 7 win.

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie

After being cast out in Washington, Dinwiddie settled into his role of lead scorer off the Dallas bench. The Mavericks’ offense is formidable when he is a reliable third option while Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson initiate most of the offense. Dinwiddie’s 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the closeout win over the Suns is the best version of that.

Maxi Kleber

Kleber didn’t have a great series against Phoenix, but the threat of his shooting at 6-10 allows Dallas to stretch opposing bigs away from the paint and out to the 3-point line. The Mavericks’ long-range shooting can feel like an avalanche when they’re hitting, and Kleber can be a major part of that while opening more space inside for Doncic and Brunson to get to the basket.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2022: These under-the-radar players will matter most now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.