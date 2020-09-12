Celtics vs. Raptors live score, updates, highlights from Game 7 of second-round series

The Heat surprisingly eliminated the Bucks from the 2020 NBA playoffs in five games. The Clippers and Lakers haven't encountered much resistance in the Western Conference semifinals.

But hey, at least we can rely on the Celtics and Raptors to give us some drama.

Toronto kept its season alive with a double-overtime win in Game 6 behind a stellar performance from All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. Now the Celtics and Raptors will fight for the opportunity to face the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. If the previous contests are any indication, then the series finale should be one to remember.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Game 7 of Celtics vs. Raptors. Follow along below.

Celtics vs. Raptors score

Game 7 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Celtics — — — — — Raptors — — — — —

Celtics vs. Raptors live updates, highlights from Game 7

(All times Eastern)

9:35 p.m. — The Celtics are launching 3-pointers. Boston has taken 13 shots from the field, and nine of those attempts have come from beyond the arc.

9:25 p.m. — And here we go. Kyle Lowry scores the first points of Game 7.

8:50 p.m. — Yes, Gordon Hayward is on the floor. No, he is not playing. Still listed as out on the injury report.

Gordon Hayward out shooting before the game #Celtics

8:30 p.m. — The Celtics and Raptors can agree on at least one thing: The best two words in sports are "Game 7."

The best two words in sports - GAME SEVEN

Best 2 words in sports.



Game 7.



Best 2 words in sports.

Game 7.

Buckle up, folks.







— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 11, 2020

8:20 p.m. — Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker is excited! Loud noises!

Game 7!!!

What time does the Celtics vs. Raptors game start?

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch TNT app

Friday night's Game 7 between the Celtics and Raptors is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The playoff matchup can be seen following the conclusion of Game 5 between the Nuggets and Clippers.