Celtics vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver NuggetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Boston Celtics (43-28) play against the Denver Nuggets (42-29) at Ball Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,208,874 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,299,962 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!