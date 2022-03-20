Celtics vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Boston Celtics (43-28) play against the Denver Nuggets (42-29) at Ball Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,208,874 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,299,962 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

