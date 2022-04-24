Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $46,032,242 per win while the Brooklyn Netshave not won any games

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Monday April 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: YES

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 101.9 FM / 660 AM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!