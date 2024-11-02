Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Boston Celtics play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $39,804,807 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $82,280,775 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest