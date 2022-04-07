Celtics vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (49-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (34-34) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Boston Celtics 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Boston Celtics @celtics
stretch it out pic.twitter.com/J2DPiHybJi8:05 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
👀🔴 – 8:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The PAW! 👀
@MOR_Docs | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/p9LwKGMSY77:59 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Just an insane final week for playoff position.
Not only may 2-3-4 in the East have to play the scariest playoff guy in the league (Durant), one of the other scenarios is they may have to play without a starter (or two, depending on what’s the case in Boston) on the road. – 7:49 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Back at it ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Z0ORI7Ojva7:48 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball rollin from ⁦@UnitedCenter⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ ⁦@Audacy⁩ pic.twitter.com/szu425M1iY7:43 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who has won the NBA awards throughout history?
A look by position.
(If Marcus Smart wins DPOY, it will be quite the exception to the norm). pic.twitter.com/Qc1pSxCuF47:43 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bulls – United Center – April 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nic Vucevic
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Chicago: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Matt Thomas pic.twitter.com/9cARb6crT27:40 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the New Balance TWO WXY.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/X3Eu8Ei31I7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:38 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is back in the starting lineup tonight against Boston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/6kiPjxylq17:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and JAYSON Tatum have all been upgraded to available.
Y’all never fail to point out a typo! – 7:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pregame stat of the night: Celtics have held the lead after the first quarter in 11 consecutive games. #Bulls7:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is the Bucks’ first injury report for Thursday’s game against the Celtics:
Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Doubtful: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness)
OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) – 7:17 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Let’s get this trip started right #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/qsshdGrzhh7:04 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al Horford (back) are all available tonight – 7:02 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Al Horford – AVAILABLE
Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE – 6:58 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White shares which areas we’re looking to improve in before we face Chicago tonight. pic.twitter.com/xqgN0vO1Wq6:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are all going through pregame testing and the Celtics will decide on their availability after that. Udoka said it’s “The same as the last few games.” – 6:45 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka: “Grant’s like a mini Al out there. He can do a lot of things – can guard 1 through 5, on-ball, off-ball, and everything in between.” – 6:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls injury update vs. Celtics, per Billy Donovan:
IN — Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr.
OUT — Alex Caruso, Matt Thomas – 6:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls tonight vs the Celtics. Zach LaVine will play, per Billy Donovan. – 6:23 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Alex Caruso is out with ongoing back pain. Woke up very sore this morning after last night’s game.
Billy Donovan says Alex just “isn’t moving right” with considerable stiffness and soreness in his back. – 6:22 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Matt Thomas is out, so that’s a Bulls L coming tonight! – 6:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso out vs. Celtics. LaVine in. Per Donovan.
Matt Thomas also out. – 6:20 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach is playing and Caruso is out with the back issues. – 6:20 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Alex Caruso out. #Bulls6:20 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine is a go. Caruso is out. – 6:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
National TV schedule for Sunday – the final day of NBA regular season – just announced: Indiana-Brooklyn 3:30 on ESPN, Boston-Memphis 7 p.m. on TNT, Golden State-New Orleans 9:30 p.m. TNT… Bally Sports Sun has Heat-Magic at 7. – 4:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some TV updates from the NBA:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
• Indiana at Brooklyn will be televised by ESPN.
• Boston at Memphis will be televised by TNT.
• Golden State at New Orleans will be televised by TNT. – 4:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies/Celtics this Sunday is on TNT now. It could be an important game for Boston.
I’d be surprised if the Grizzlies don’t rest a ton of players on the second night of a back-to-back in a meaningless game. – 4:07 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Schedule update:
The Grizzlies are getting one more national TV game added to their schedule.
Memphis vs. Boston on Sunday, April 10th will now be nationally televised on TNT. – 4:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
NBA announces Celtics-Grizzlies Sunday night regular season finale will now be televised on TNT. Start time at 7 p.m. ET – 4:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics vs Grizzlies on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET will now air on TNT, per the NBA. – 4:04 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics#Grizzlies have been added to the TNT schedule on Sunday at 7 ET. – 4:03 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sunday NBA TV news: Pacers-Nets to ESPN; Celtics-Grizzlies and Warriors-Pelicans to TNT. – 4:02 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As @Anthony Chiang and I calculated in our Miami Herald lab filled with test tubes, Heat cannot clinch No. 1 seed even if Celtics lose at Bulls tonight. If Heat loses out and Bucks and 76ers win out, Milwaukee gets No. 1 seed in 3-team tiebreaker. Boston wins 2-team tie with Heat – 3:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Very little playoff clarity, Robert Williams possibly back ‘sooner rather than later,’ and other Boston Celtics notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/06/ver…3:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1977, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.
Havlicek and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/mZmQOtFJcf2:01 PM

