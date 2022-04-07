Celtics vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (49-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (34-34) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Boston Celtics 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Just an insane final week for playoff position.

Not only may 2-3-4 in the East have to play the scariest playoff guy in the league (Durant), one of the other scenarios is they may have to play without a starter (or two, depending on what’s the case in Boston) on the road. – 7:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls ball rollin from ⁦@UnitedCenter⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ ⁦@Audacy⁩ pic.twitter.com/szu425M1iY – 7:43 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Who has won the NBA awards throughout history?

A look by position.

(If Marcus Smart wins DPOY, it will be quite the exception to the norm). pic.twitter.com/Qc1pSxCuF4 – 7:43 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Bulls – United Center – April 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nic Vucevic

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Chicago: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Matt Thomas pic.twitter.com/9cARb6crT2 – 7:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Bulls starters:

Nikola Vucevic

Patrick Williams

DeMar DeRozan

Zach LaVine

Ayo Dosunmu – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and JAYSON Tatum have all been upgraded to available.

Y’all never fail to point out a typo! – 7:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Pregame stat of the night: Celtics have held the lead after the first quarter in 11 consecutive games. #Bulls – 7:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Here is the Bucks’ first injury report for Thursday’s game against the Celtics:

Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Doubtful: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness)

OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) – 7:17 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al Horford (back) are all available tonight – 7:02 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Tomorrow’s guest for ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is @Michael Pina! Come join us from 4-5ET on @getcallin, talking Celtics, MVP race, and much more: callin.com/link/YkZyTBEMkj – 7:01 PM

#NEBHInjuryReport update:

Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE

Al Horford – AVAILABLE

Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE – 6:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are all going through pregame testing and the Celtics will decide on their availability after that. Udoka said it’s “The same as the last few games.” – 6:45 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls injury update vs. Celtics, per Billy Donovan:

IN — Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr.

OUT — Alex Caruso, Matt Thomas – 6:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls tonight vs the Celtics. Zach LaVine will play, per Billy Donovan. – 6:23 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine will play tonight.

Alex Caruso is out with ongoing back pain. Woke up very sore this morning after last night’s game.

Billy Donovan says Alex just “isn’t moving right” with considerable stiffness and soreness in his back. – 6:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Matt Thomas is out, so that’s a Bulls L coming tonight! – 6:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso out vs. Celtics. LaVine in. Per Donovan.

Matt Thomas also out. – 6:20 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach is playing and Caruso is out with the back issues. – 6:20 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Zach LaVine will play tonight. Alex Caruso out. #Bulls – 6:20 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

LaVine is a go. Caruso is out. – 6:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

National TV schedule for Sunday – the final day of NBA regular season – just announced: Indiana-Brooklyn 3:30 on ESPN, Boston-Memphis 7 p.m. on TNT, Golden State-New Orleans 9:30 p.m. TNT… Bally Sports Sun has Heat-Magic at 7. – 4:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Some TV updates from the NBA:

Sunday, April 10, 2022

• Indiana at Brooklyn will be televised by ESPN.

• Boston at Memphis will be televised by TNT.

• Golden State at New Orleans will be televised by TNT. – 4:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies/Celtics this Sunday is on TNT now. It could be an important game for Boston.

I’d be surprised if the Grizzlies don’t rest a ton of players on the second night of a back-to-back in a meaningless game. – 4:07 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Schedule update:

The Grizzlies are getting one more national TV game added to their schedule.

Memphis vs. Boston on Sunday, April 10th will now be nationally televised on TNT. – 4:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

NBA announces Celtics-Grizzlies Sunday night regular season finale will now be televised on TNT. Start time at 7 p.m. ET – 4:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics vs Grizzlies on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET will now air on TNT, per the NBA. – 4:04 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics–#Grizzlies have been added to the TNT schedule on Sunday at 7 ET. – 4:03 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Sunday NBA TV news: Pacers-Nets to ESPN; Celtics-Grizzlies and Warriors-Pelicans to TNT. – 4:02 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Will Tatum & Brown Elevate Their Game in Playoffs? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

As @Anthony Chiang and I calculated in our Miami Herald lab filled with test tubes, Heat cannot clinch No. 1 seed even if Celtics lose at Bulls tonight. If Heat loses out and Bucks and 76ers win out, Milwaukee gets No. 1 seed in 3-team tiebreaker. Boston wins 2-team tie with Heat – 3:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Very little playoff clarity, Robert Williams possibly back ‘sooner rather than later,’ and other Boston Celtics notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/06/ver… – 3:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1977, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Havlicek and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/mZmQOtFJcf – 2:01 PM