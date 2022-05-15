Celtics vs. Bucks: Who has the most left in the tank for Game 7?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lori Nickel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Miami Heat must have been sitting around Friday night with ice clinking in cool drinks, keeping tabs on this brutally physical playoff series and rooting for it to go on and on. And on.

Because, really, will the eventual victor have anything left to face the Heat on Tuesday?

First things first.

Boston and Milwaukee have pushed this Eastern Conference semifinal series to a Game 7, and it has been a punch for punch contest from beginning to end. Most playoff matchups look like that, but Miami, the No. 1 seed, already has clinched its conference finals berth and has the advantage of waiting and watching the Bucks and Celtics duke it out.

And duke it out they have. Both teams are so good and stocked with prideful players, what is left in the tank for Game 7? And beyond?

EPIC SHOW: Tatum turns in career-defining performance for Celtics in Game 6

MOVING ON: Bucks look to regroup for winner-take-all series finale in Boston

It’s a big-picture question that will be answered later. For now, the Bucks have to recover while traveling to Boston for a third time in two weeks.

"Not to make any excuses — I’m not the guy to make excuses," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Friday night. "But we’ve played without Khris (Middleton).

"And I believe, as a team, like, we gave everything we had in six games. I haven’t seen, in one of the six games that we played, that I went home and was like, 'We didn't give enough effort.' The effort is always there and hopefully the effort is there in Game 7."

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.3 points per game in the series, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.3 points.
Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.3 points per game in the series, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.3 points.

Three Celtics (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart) and two Bucks (Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday) played 40 minutes or more in Boston's 108-95 Game 6 win Friday night at Fiserv Forum. That’s just an example of the all-out effort. The physical toll has shown itself in several areas for both teams at different times.

The Bucks trailed 53-43 at halftime and didn’t look particularly sharp, shooting 37%, although some of that is just due to the fact Boston has such a smothering defense. And in the second half, Boston's Grant Williams and Antetokounmpo continued to play with four and five fouls, respectively, with the officials seemingly not wanting to be the whistle that determined the game.

Game 6 was just a sequel to Games 1-5.

MILWAUKEE SHOOTINGS: Bucks cancel Game 7 watch party in Deer District

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

Antetokounmpo got off to a ridiculously hot start — his 3-pointer tied the game at 17-17 — and he shot 4-of-5 from the field and 6-of-6 on free throws. Milwaukee rode his 44-point, 20-rebound wave all the way.

But the Celtics would not relent.

The Bucks got good production from Brook Lopez early, but mostly could only count on Holiday and Antetokounmpo for scoring until Pat Connaughton warmed up in the third quarter.

And as usual, in the last three games especially, the game got more physical as the minutes wore on.

But this series has become known for a few things more than that.

Defense by both clubs has wreaked havoc on shooting percentages.

And, in particular, the Celtics' defense has disrupted the Bucks' transition game. In Milwaukee’s stunning Game 1 win at Boston, the Bucks had 28 fastbreak points. Boston made a point of cutting those down, although the Bucks did have 15 on Friday night. But how much is enough?

"As many as possible," Holiday said. "Honestly, as many as possible. That's kind of how you beat meeting that switch. You get stops, you grab the ball, start to run the ball and try to beat them before they can get their defense up.

"Everything is tougher when you’re tired. Absolutely, everything is tougher when you’re tired. That’s no excuse for either team. We’re down a man, a big piece, but we still got here. We’ve got a chance to close it out so, come Sunday, I think we’ll all be ready."

There were a few notable absences in Game 6.

The spry George Hill, who still played hard but didn’t look like the 2019 version.

Would Jevon Carter have made any difference defending Tatum? His benching is a coach's decision. Carter hasn’t played since Game 2, since Hill returned healthy.

When is the last time we saw Splash Mountain? Lopez is 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the series. He’s obviously not a big-time 3-point shooter, but he catches defenses off-guard with a soft shooting touch from distance in most games.

Scoring from Bobby Portis off the bench; he had four points.

And of course, forward Khris Middleton, who has missed nine playoff games since injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks' opening playoff series against Chicago.

And yet no one can fault any effort. Respect has to be given to Boston’s defense.

"At the end of the day, no matter what happens, you grow from it," Antetokounmpo said. "I remember 2018, we went to Boston and lost Game 7. Did not have the best game possible ... but you learn from it.

"You learn what the atmosphere is like, when the ball gets heavy. So no matter what happens, we learn and we’re going to get better."

Since then, the Bucks have won enough games in Boston to feel confident they can win Game 7 on Sunday.

"We enjoy playing on the road," Lopez said. "You know, it's a typical us against the world mentality. I think we like playing there because the Garden has great energy. It's a great environment. It should be a great Game 7."

Follow Lori Nickel on Twitter @LoriNickel.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7: Who has the most left in the tank?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bucks, Celtics move on to an emotional Game 7

    While the city of Milwaukee works through the aftermath of separate downtown shootings following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Bucks and Celtics, the series is expected to resume at Boston on Sunday for an emotional Game 7. The Celtics will be on their home court for the series finale, but the visiting Bucks will not be deterred. The visiting team has prevailed in four of the first six games of the 3-3 series, with the Bucks winning Games 1 and 5 in Boston.

  • Are flagrant fouls more common this postseason? Why are there so many reviews? Explaining NBA officiating

    What’s a flagrant? Is it a Flagrant 2? What happened to the hard playoff foul, to reasonably stop a player from scoring on a touch foul and going for a 3-point play?

  • You need to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s new middle-part hairstyle

    Kate Middleton just wore her hair in a sleek down style with bouncy curls. She wore the elegant Gen Z middle parting 'do whilst visiting Scotland in May 2022.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Leafs have to write a brave new chapter in Game 7

    The Maple Leafs have lost eight consecutive closeout games, dating back to the 2018 playoffs, so Toronto will have to battle history as well as the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup series.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Nick Paul scores twice, Lightning down Maple Leafs in Game 7

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Upstart Maritime basketball league hopes to keep women on the court

    The Maritime Women's Basketball Association (MWBA) was made for people like Ellen Hatt. Hatt, a 25-year-old from Halifax, finished her four-year run on the Acadia women's basketball team in 2019. Graduation, however, brought an abrupt end to her basketball career. "It was such an identity for me. But there was no other space for me to go and play," Hatt said. Enter the MWBA, an amateur league founded by former Basketball New Brunswick president Brad Janes. About two years after its conception, M

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real