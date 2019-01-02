Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss game against Timberwolves with scratched eye

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving briefly left Monday’s game against the Spurs with a scratched right cornea. (AP)

Two days after his right cornea was scratched in the fourth quarter of a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was downgraded from questionable to out of Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with what the team has described as “right eye irritation.”

Irving suffered when he was chasing his own rebound and Spurs guard Marco Belinelli swiped at the ball, catching his eye instead and forcing the All-Star point guard to the ground in pain. Irving left Monday’s game, only to return a little more than two minutes later and sink his first shot, a 14-footer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Irving wore sunglasses to his postgame press conference, telling reporters: “I’m wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I’ll be all right, though. [He] smacked the s— out of me. He just caught me pretty good.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Irving’s “scratched eye” would be treated with antibiotics. The Celtics listed Irving as questionable in Tuesday’s injury report, only to downgrade him midday on Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s nationally televised game against the Timberwolves, the Celtics next play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Irving’s status for that nationally televised contest remains unclear.

The injury comes at an especially unfortunate time for the Celtics, who have underperformed to this date and got All-Star big man Al Horford back from injury just prior to Christmas. With Gordon Hayward also still working his way back to full strength following last season’s ankle injury and a series of injuries to a number of role players, the team has struggled to find a reliable rotation.

Story continues

Irving should not miss considerable time, which has to be refreshing news for Boston. Without him, the Celtics are 15.7 points per 100 possessions worse than they are with him, per Cleaning the Glass, reflecting what has been evident all season: Irving is one of the league’s most valuable players.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Sugar Bowl meeting of mascots goes sour

• Chippy 76ers-Clippers game results in ejections

• Why is female NBA assistant only making $10K?

• Purdue superfan Tyler Trent dies of cancer at age 20

