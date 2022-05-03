Celtics' Smart out with thigh bruise for Game 2 vs. Bucks

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), left, passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and guard Grayson Allen, right, try to defend the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a bruised right thigh.

Smart was hurt Sunday in the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. The defensive player of the year, was hit twice in his thigh and briefly left the game after also suffering a right shoulder stinger. But he logged 33 minutes in Game 1, finishing with 10 points with six assists.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said Smart experienced some swelling, pain and restricted movement over the past two days. The expectation is for him to be ready when the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3.

I don't think it's long-term,'' Udoka said. He got hit and missed some games in the past. With three days off we're assuming he'll be OK.''

Derrick White will take Smart's place in the starting lineup.

