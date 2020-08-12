Celtics sign Brad Stevens to contract extension

The Boston Celtics signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stevens ranks 4th in franchise history for wins

Stevens, 43, is entering his eighth season with Boston in the 2020-21 year. He was named the team’s 17th head coach on July 3, 2013 and is 318-245 during his tenure.

The 318 wins are fourth in franchise history behind Red Auerbach (795), Tom Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416).

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”

Stevens has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month three times in esven seasons and is one of two coaches to do so with the Celtics.

Celtics on way to sixth consecutive playoff spot

The Celtics are third in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. It will be their sixth consecutive playoff appearance, the franchise’s longest since a stretch from 2007-08 to 2012-13.

The team made back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017 and 2018, again matching a mark set in 1987 and 1988.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens signed a contract extension. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) More

More from Yahoo Sports: