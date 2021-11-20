Celtics, NBA dedicate gym to Boston native Terrence Clarke

The Boston Celtics and the NBA are among the groups coming together to pay further tribute to Terrence Clarke, seven months after the Kentucky player's tragic death.

The team and league, alongside the city of Boston and New Balance, are set to unveil a new court at the Vine St. Community Center named after Clarke following a full renovation, according to John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal.

Boston Celtics, along with the NBA, city of Boston, and New Balance, unveil new court at Vine St. Community Center to be renamed in honor of Terrence Clarke. The full renovation of the entire gym will be revealed on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3zPHCLcxrj — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 19, 2021

Among the features on the court are a symbolic "TC5" logo and Clarke's “I want to be that guy for everyone in the city” quote. Per Boston.com, a banner dedicating the court to Clarke will also be hung overhead and a memorial featuring a wall mural, locker and parquet flooring have been installed by the club's entrance.

Clarke's mother Osmine will reportedly be on hand for the revealing of the new court Sunday.

The NBA already immortalized Clarke with an honorary selection at the 2021 NBA draft, in which Clarke was expected to hear his name called until his death in a car accident in Los Angeles. Clarke was born and raised in Boston, and one of the most talented players to come out of the area in a decade.